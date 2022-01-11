National Assembly staff continue protest, picketing over unpaid minimum wage

The Staff of National Assembly have continued their protest for the payment of arrears of 8 months minimum wage and 15 months of CONPECULIAR allowances.

They picketed the National Assembly on Monday , accusing the management of inability to comply with a memorandum of understanding.

The National Assembly Service Commission had met with the leadership of the protesting workers on Monday but the outcome was not able to stop today’s protest.

The workers say they will hold the protest again next Monday and Tuesday at the National Assembly when lawmakers are expected to resume legislative activities for the year.