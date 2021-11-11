NASU, others protest over minimum wage arrears, earned allowance at UNILORIN

The Non Academic Staff Unions of Universities are asking Nigerians to blame the federal government should they embark on another round of industrial action.

During a 3-day protest at the University of Ilorin, both the non academic staff and the senior staff union members accused the federal government of reneging on its promise to pay up their minimum wage arrears and consequential adjustment in October.

They also accused the federal government of using divide and rule tactic in the university system by favoring the academic staff union at the expense of the non academic staff.

They cited the disbursement of the earned allowance disbursed in 75% to 25% in favour of the Academic Staff Union

They are now demanding that their minimum wage arrears and its consequential adjustment be paid immediately and the earned allowance should be disbursed to all the unions in line with its forensic audit.