Breaking News

NASU, others protest over minimum wage arrears, earned allowance at UNILORIN

NASU, others protest over minimum wage arrears, earned allowance in UNILORIN NASU, others protest over minimum wage arrears, earned allowance in UNILORIN

The Non Academic Staff Unions of Universities are asking Nigerians to blame the federal government should they embark on another round of industrial action.

During a 3-day protest at the University of Ilorin, both the non academic staff and the senior staff union members accused the federal government of reneging on its promise to pay up their minimum wage arrears and consequential adjustment in October.

They also accused the federal government of using divide and rule tactic in the university system by favoring the academic staff union at the expense of the non academic staff.

They cited the disbursement of the earned allowance disbursed in 75% to 25% in favour of the Academic Staff Union

They are now demanding that their minimum wage arrears and its consequential adjustment be paid immediately and the earned allowance should be disbursed to all the unions in line with its forensic audit.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Senate reverses self, to screen CBN deputy governors, others

TVCN
Mar 13, 2018

The Senate has granted a waiver to the executive branch of government by deciding to reverse its earlier…

APC extends membership registration/revalidation by three weeks

TVCN
Apr 1, 2021

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Registration/Revalidation and Update Exercise has been…

Durbar celebration cancelled because of solid security concerns - Gov Abdulrasaq

Durbar celebration cancelled because of solid security concerns – Gov Abdulrasaq

TVCN
Jul 22, 2021

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said this year's annual Durbar celebration was not canceled…

Borno State government arms hunters, vigilantes to tackle Boko Haram

TVCN
Dec 30, 2020

The Borno State Government has equipped local hunters and vigilante groups to take on Boko Haram in…

TVC News Special Reports

Salary arrears: LAUTECH to get N500m lifeline

10 Jan 2017 9.28 am

After weeks of industrial actions embarked…

Continue reading

JUST IN: SSANU, NASU commence five-day industrial action

19 Aug 2019 12.29 pm

Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union…

Continue reading

Guinea’s opposition protesters clash with Police

12 Feb 2018 8.33 pm

Protesters have clashed with police in Guinea’s…

Continue reading