The Nasru-Lahi- L- Fatih Society, NASFAT, has extended its heartfelt condolences to the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, his family members and the entire Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, over the death of late Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer.

The society in a press statement signed by its national publicity scretary, Abdulhakeem Yusuf, said it received with shock, the news of the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye and commiserated with the entire family, friends and followers of the deceased and prayed that God gives them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

NASFAT President, Niyi Yusuf, who described the late Pastor Dare as energetic and dynamic, empathized with the immediate family members of the deceased and prayed for God’s mercy during this challenging period.

For his part, the NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, said “we all came from God, to Him we shall all return”.

He prayed that God will comfort the entire RCCG family.