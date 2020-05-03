Seven Hundred and Eighty-Eight Al-majiris have been returned back to their various states of origin by the Nasarawa State Government.

The exercise which was carried out in Lafia the state capital, is expected to bring an end to child street begging.

The Al-majiri education system in the northern Nigeria was initially designed to inculcate in children Islamic education. Over the years the system of education has been abused and reduced to children street begging. This has made the vulnerable to any calamity or disease in the society.

A fortnight ago, the Northern Governors forum frowned at the persistence of this anomaly in the north and proposed the return of all Al-majiri’s back to their states of origin. Today, the Nasarawa Government is keying into this by returning 788 Al-majiris back to their states of origin.

The exercise would be carried out in 5 phases but this set of Al-majiri would be returned to five states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Gombe, plateau and Taraba.

Islamic scholars in the state see the decision of the state government as a welcome development.