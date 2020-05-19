Nineteen patients out of the thirty three cases at the isolation centre in Nasarawa have been discharged.

This brings the total number of active cases in the state to thirteen, as one additional case was recorded today.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this at the government house, Lafia.

Meanwhile, the the state government has lifted its ban on religious gatherings for two weeks, saying it would enforce social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers and temperature checks.

Commissioner for Information, Dogo Shammah, disclosed this after an expanded executive council meeting in Lafia.

He added that ban on commercial tricycles has also been lifted, with the number of passengers restricted to two.