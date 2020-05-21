The Benue and Nassarawa state governments have agreed to intensify efforts to clearly demarcate the boundary between the two states in order to curtail incessant border crises.

Governor Samuel Ortom and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule took the decision during a joint peace and security meeting in Benue State.

Mayowa Okunato reports that according to a 2017 research, the conflict between herders and farmers in the north central of Nigeria has displaced more than 100,000 people in Benue and Nasarawa states.

This made the Benue State government establish the anti open grazing law, but the Narawa state still practices open grazing.

The difference in policies has resulted in disputes and the arrest of herdsmen believed to have come into Benue from Nasarawa state through the borders.

The two governors are meeting at this border town to address this and other related issues

Nassarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, acknowledged that some herdsmen may not know boundary lines, and believes the way to avoid getting into trouble is for them to avoid grazing their cattle close to the boundaries

Governor Ortom, the host charged residents at boundary communities to avoid conflicts as the law on anti open grazing still stands.

The representatives of both the farmers and the herdsmen, support the call for peace and suggest a joint monitoring team along the border areas to checkmate criminal elements in the area