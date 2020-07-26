Italian Serie A side, Napoli, has agreed an initial 60 million euros fee for Nigerian 21-year-old striker Victor Osimhen.

The forward has concluded medicals with the Naples club

but he’s waiting for the conclusion of negotiations between his French club Lille and Napoli

The long-drawn issues of his image right are also reported to delay the move from Lille

Osimhen scored 18 goals in all competitions for Lille before the French season ended prematurely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

The fee could rise to €81m after a number of performance-related add-ons

This is €1m more than the African record transfer fee Arsenal paid Lille for the Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pépé last summer.