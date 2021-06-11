The National Association of Nigerian Students has suspended its planned June 12 nationwide protest.

The President of NANS President, Sunday Asefon, disclosed this in a statement on Friday morning.

The Statement titled, ‘NANS Suspends June 12 Protest Over Concerns About Safety Of Protesters And Fear Of Possible Hijack By Politicians – Comrade Sunday Asefon’.

According to Asefon, the planned protest was aimed at decrying the insecurity in the country, especially the serial abductions of students.

Asefon said some politicians with a “different agenda” have perfected plans to hijack the protest to “ventilate their political opinions and sentiments”.

He also said the students’ body was not associated with the secessionist campaign or the ‘Buhari-must-go’ campaign slated to hold on Saturday by some politicians and activists.

He said, “Having considered the current security realities and the danger to the lives of our members in case of possible hijack of the planned protest, I in consultation with all the structures of NANS, therefore, announce the suspension of our proposed protest for June 12.

“The suspension of the protest is necessary to avoid a clash of interest and clash with security agencies that are on red alert to protect the nation’s infrastructure from security breaches on the proposed date as a result of many other protests slated for the date.