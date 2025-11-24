Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, will on Tuesday present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly as the government prepares to set new priorities for growth, security, and service delivery. The budget presentation, scheduled for 1:30 PM at the Jigawa State House of Assembly Com...

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, will on Tuesday present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly as the government prepares to set new priorities for growth, security, and service delivery.

The budget presentation, scheduled for 1:30 PM at the Jigawa State House of Assembly Complex, is expected to outline the state’s spending plans for the year ahead, with strong focus on infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic empowerment.

Government officials say the 2026 budget will build on the gains recorded in the 2025 fiscal year, particularly in improving access to basic services and boosting community participation in governance.

Last year’s budget, estimated at over N300 billion, allocated significant resources to roads, irrigation schemes, job creation and poverty reduction. Many analysts expect a larger spending plan this year due to inflation and rising costs of public services nationwide.

Stakeholders and citizens are anticipating clearer policies on security, youth development and poverty reduction areas seen as national priorities amid economic hardship across the country.