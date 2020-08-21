The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole under the subsidiary Operation Hail Storm said it has destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) structures and killed several of their fighters at Warshale in the Northern part of Borno State.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday and made available to TVC News by the Coordinator,

Defence Media Operations, John Eneche.

Mr Eneche said the operation was carried out on 19 August 2020 after credible intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions established that the settlement was one of those being used by the terrorists as staging area to launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and attack helicopters, which engaged the location recording devastating hits resulting in the obliteration of several structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists,” the statement added.