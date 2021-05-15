The air component of Operation Thunder Strike of the Nigerian Air Force, has neutralized several bandits and also destroyed their camps, in series of aerial missions conducted across several locations, in Brinin Gwari and Chikun Local government areas.

In a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the operations were conducted along Abuja- Kaduna highway, several forests in Chikun local government area as well as some communities in Niger State.

The statement also revealed that, the air operations, which include air interdiction, armed reconnaissance and patrols are set to be sustained over the coming days in Kaduna metropolis and other areas of interest in the state.

Major highways will also be covered, including the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari, Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the Nigerian Airforce for the success of the missions.