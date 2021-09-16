NAF begins investigation into alleged aircraft firing of civilian settlements

The Nigerian Airforce has begun investigation into the alleged firing of civilian settlements during one of its operations along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, Yobe state.

In a statement issued by the Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force said it received an unfortunate reports alleging that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured during the operation.

The statement added further that the initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs.

The statement reads thus: “Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021. The aircraft while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists behaviour whenever a Jet aircraft is overhead. Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram /ISWAP activities. Unfortunately reports reaching Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.

“Initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs. Therefore a Board of Inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident. Thank you,” the statement concluded.