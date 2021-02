Prominent Islamic scholar, Sheik Gumi on Friday told reporters at the Niger State Government house that his meeting with the suspected abductors of 27 Kagara Schoolchildren, a teacher and 15 members of his family, was very positive.

It was reported on Thursday that the Sheik met with the abductors in a bid to secure their release.

He was at the Government House to brief the governor on the outcome of the meeting with the Bandits.