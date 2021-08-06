More Boko Haram / Islamic State West African Province terrorists have continued to surrender as troops of Operations HADIN KAI conducting Counter terrorism and counter Insurgency operations in north east Nigeria against the terrorists.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachuku indicates that the success was as a result of Sustained air and artillery bombardments on the enclaves of the terrorists in Sambisa forest and its environs which yield positive results as 56 terrorists and their families laid down their arms abandoning the groups and their illicit course.

Arms recovered from the surrendered terrorists include, 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 foreign AK 47 rifle with telescopic sight, 1 Fabrique Nationale rifle, 8 AK 47 rifle magazines, 1 FN rifle magazine, 1 Bandolier, 3 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and the sum of Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred naira.

The statement added that a Boko Haram fighter from Abuja Asamau Village in Sambisa Forest also surrendered to own troops of with his AK 47 rifle, 2 magazines, 1 Magazine holder, 1 round of 7.62mm special and the sum of Five Thousand Naira .