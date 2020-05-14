UNICEF has predicted that an additional 950 Nigerian children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months.

And Globally, 6,000 additional children under five could die every day.

UNICEF said COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted routine services and threatens to weaken the health system.

The body warns that these disruptions could result in potentially devastating increases in maternal and child deaths.



The under-five mortality rate has declined gradually over the last two decades in Nigeria from 213 deaths per thousand in 1990 to 120 today.

This is likely due to improved access and coverage of key lifesaving interventions at primary health care and community levels and improved immunization rates.