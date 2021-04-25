Nasarawa State Government has promised more support for the NYSC in its quest to support the federal government’s agenda on the diversification of the economy, and also improving agricultural practice, food production and self-sufficiency.

He commended the monarch for supporting the vision of the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim by releasing the land to encourage agricultural practices that would lead to bumper harvest of different agricultural products.

Speaking through the Nasarawa state Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources, Professor Alanana Otaki, the deputy governor appealed to corps members to embrace all opportunities of the value chain agri-business for their empowerment.

He said that the State government will also improve agricultural practice, food production and self-sufficiency.

General Ibrahim stated that the scheme would continue to train corps members who are interested in farming by using its farms across the country.

Advertisement

The NYSC boss commended Doma Kingdom and the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority for their kind gesture towards the scheme.

He said the NYSC scheme has keyed into federal government’s agenda of diversification of the economy and would continue to leverage on the potential of corps members for improved productivity and self-discovery.