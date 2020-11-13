Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was confirmed by the Egyptian Football Association in a statement on its website on Friday.

He contracted the virus while on international duty and had been isolated.

The statement was titled, ‘Mohamed Salah infected with Coronavirus’.

The statement read, “The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, is infected with coronavirus after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative,” the statement said.

It added that Liverpool have been contacted and informed of the development, “in addition to isolating him (Salah) inside his room and also isolating all contacts”.