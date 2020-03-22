The Mobile task force today raided churches across Lagos violating stipulated number of worshipers allowed.

Information filtering in just now has it that, the police authority just stormed the DeeperLife Church opposite PHCN office on Iwaya road, Lagos to stop the ongoing Sunday service.

It was gathered that the Pastor had ignored the Stay-At-Home warning ordered by the Lagos State governor in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus threats and held church service.

As at the time of filing this reports, we’re not quite sure the type of punishment being meted out to them but the Pastor has been whisked away while the congregation was dispersed.

Details Later