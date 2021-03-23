Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria sometimes called MACBAN, and Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM, of creating problems all over Nigeria by virtue of what they say.

He made the allegation on Tuesday while briefing State house correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Governor Ortom called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute those who think they own Nigeria, otherwise fast majority of Nigerian would begin to think they are sacred cows.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, says those who think they own this country should be apprehended and prosecuted otherwise we would begin to think they are sacred cows. He added that Miyetti Allah, FUNAM and others are creating problems by what they say.

Recall that governor Ortom’s convoy was attacked on Saturday while going to inspect a farm in Makurdi.

Miyetti Allah is a loose partisan advocacy group centered on promoting the welfare of Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria.

The organization was founded in the early 1970s with headquarters in Kaduna.