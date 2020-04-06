The trial of founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Alfa Babatunde continues today at the Ondo state High Court.

Alfa Babatunde is standing trial over the disappearance of a year old boy, Gold Kolawole in his church in November last year.

He is standing trial with six other members of the church on a three count charge.

Only few people were allowed to enter the count premises due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

His church members were barred from entering the court while only two reporters were allowed to enter the court.

