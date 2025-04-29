The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is in Niger State to flag off a nationwide marine safety awareness campaign and oversee the distribution of life jackets.

The initiative, according to the ministry, aims to promote safety on inland waterways through sustained advocacy and public sensitisation.

With 16 out of 25 local government areas in Niger State situated along waterways, water transportation remains a crucial means of travel for many residents.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of frequent boat accidents, as over 140 lives were lost in boat mishaps between June and October 2023 in Niger and Kwara States.