Minister Musawa congratulates D’Tigress on historic Afrobasket win

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has congratulated Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, on clinching the FIBA Afrobasket title for an unprecedented fifth consecutive time.

Musawa, who watched the final match live alongside the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, praised the team’s dominant performance in the 78-64 win over Mali in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

She described the historic win as a reflection of the team’s dedication, unity, and top-tier talent. According to the Minister, D’Tigress’s continued success not only highlights Nigeria’s sporting strength but also serves as a powerful inspiration for young female athletes across the country.

She said “I am overjoyed by D’Tigress’s record-breaking Afrobasket victory. Their triumph showcases true Nigerian excellence and resilience. I commend every player, coach, and supporter who contributed to this achievement”

“This victory will energise a new generation of athletes and the nation looks forward to receiving them in celebration.”

The team will be officially honoured by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in recognition of their outstanding achievement.