Former Governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko was one of the notable Nigerians that graced Mohammed Fawehinmi’s final burial.

Also at the burial programme was the national Chairman of the national Conscience party, Tanko Yinusa.

Mr. Mimiko described the late Mohammed as a man who stood firmly against Injustice.

He said Mohammed was a chip of the old block who did not allow his disability to weigh him down.

He said, “Mohammed resemble Gani Fawehinmi in everything. He stood against justice and helped the masses.

‘He will be remembered for uncommon love for members of his family and the people”