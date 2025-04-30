The Mexican Embassy in Nigeria has formally established the Nigeria-Mexico Chamber of Commerce (NMCC) and its new Board of Directors, with the goal of strengthening bilateral trade connections.

Ambassador Alfredo Miranda, speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, commended the NMCC as a watershed moment in Mexico and Nigeria’s economic, cultural, and strategic relationship.

He stated that the Chamber will serve as a conduit for enterprises, ideas, innovation, and opportunities, uniting two countries together by a rich legacy, tenacious spirit, and daring vision.

Ambassador Miranda added that the NMCC will play a catalytic role by supporting businesses, enhancing trade and investment, delivering market insights, and deepening mutual understanding.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar underscored the need for both countries to strengthen their bilateral ties to harness economic potential.

Tuggar was represented by the ambassador. Anderson Madubuike, Director, Economic, Trade and Investment Department of the ministry.

“There is so much that the two countries can do in advancing the global economy; good enough, this NMCC has come at an auspicious moment.”

“By talking about globalisation, we are saying African countries must come together to take their rightful places in the comity of nations,” Tuggar said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Livestock and Rural Development, Mr Idi Mukhtar, promised to open new vistas for agriculture through investments in the production of red meat, animal disease management and processing of dairy.

”Nigeria today imports not less than 1.5 billion dollars worth of dairy products, we are hoping to upscale operations of the red meat industries, create opportunities and competition at the international market.”

“So, the ministry is open to investment, and this is where we have been able to send a message to all captains of industry and the newly created NMCC,” he said.

President of the Nigeria-Mexico Chamber of Commerce (NMCC), Arim Pete, described the inauguration as the beginning of a new chapter built on trust, opportunity, and shared vision.

She emphasised Mexico’s global economic stature, noting it is not only a regional leader but also the world’s 12th largest economy, with a GDP of $1.8 trillion.

Pete said, “Our primary focus will be on boosting trade with Nigeria. The global trade landscape has evolved, and this is an opportune moment for the NMCC.

“There are vast, untapped opportunities in both countries, and our complementary economies present a strong foundation for new initiatives.”

The event was attended by Dele Oye, President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), as well as representatives from Nigerian trade chambers, diplomats, and private sector leaders.

Established in 2014, NMCC aims to drive bilateral trade and investment, guide businesses through regulatory environments, and foster partnerships that create jobs, share technology, and promote knowledge exchange.