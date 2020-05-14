Former Super Eagles captain is a target for Botafogo, but the Brazilian side could face a battle for his signature.

John Mikel Obi has been reportedly linked with a move to the Mexican top division with Monterrey and Tigres reportedly interested in his services.

The former Nigeria international has been without a club since he left Trabzonspor in March. The 33-year-old left the Karadeniz Fırtınası after he criticised the decision to allow the Super Lig to continue amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Since he left in March, the former Nigeria international has been linked with several clubs including a move back to England.

Brazilian side Botafogo were reportedly close to signing the Nigerian, but a deal could not be agreed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, it remains to be seen whether a move to North America is something that will interest Mikel considering he once revealed he would love to stay close to his family in London.