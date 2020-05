French international Kylian Mbappe is considering signing a new deal with PSG worth a staggering £600,000-per-week.

Mbappe has scored 90 goals in 120 appearances for PSG since joining the French club from Monaco in 2017.

The Ligue 1 champions are desperate to keep hold of their star man whose current contract runs until 2022.

The France World Cup winner’s impressive displays for club and country in recent seasons has seen him linked with the biggest clubs in world football.