Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has condoled the people and families of victims of the recent bandits attack in Maru, Talata Mafara and Maradun local government areas of the state.

Janbako, Kanoma and two other communities were attacked by bandits few weeks ago which has led to the death of many and properties worth millions of naira destroyed

The state government had already sent relief items to the affected communities through the State Emergency Management Agency assures of arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.

The Governor described the attack as “sad and unfortunate”, adding that government would not take it lightly with any group or individual taking the law into their hands.

He directed security agencies to mobilize more personnel to all trouble areas with a view to keeping the peace and arrest the perpetrators.

The Governor who was accompanied by the Speaker Zamfara state House of Assembly, Members of the state executive council and other top Government functionaries also visited the emir of Kaura Namoda over the attack on his convoy in December leading to the death of eight persons

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and assures of his commitment toward providing adequate security across the state.

Matawalle noted that the peace initiative with bandits in the state will be sustained as the peace and reconciliation program with the bandits has helped in tackling Crime, in spite of the latest set back.

He urged bandits that are yet to embrace the peace initiative to do so in their own interest or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

It would be recalled that Governor Bello Matawalle held security Meeting with heads of security agencies, Traditional and religious leaders in the state to stem the tide of Insecurity in Zamfara state.