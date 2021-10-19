Matawalle felicitates with Muslim Ummah, says it’s time for sober reflection

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State felicitates with the Muslim Umma across the globe on the occasion of this year’s Maulud which marks the birthday of the Noble Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam

The Governor says it is a time for sober reflections on the life and times of Prophet Mohammed

He urge the Muslims and all Nigerians to continue to pray for the full return of peace in zamfara and the nation in at large

Mr. Matawalle assured that his administration will not rest on its oars at ensuring the enthronement of peace and provision of more dividends of democracy to all Irrespective of any differences.

“I wish to share in the joy like all Muslims on this day when our Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam was born which is being celebrated by Muslims around the globe and in particular to join the good people of Zamfara state on this special and happy day,” he said.

” I know that as Muslims we will continue to cherish and imbibe those qualities with the prayer that Allah will reward us with His abundance blessings” Matawalle Prays

“I wish to implore the Muslims in particular and the general public to continue to pray for the full return of peace in our dear state and in the nation at large.

“Your prayers, individually and collectively have brought us to where we are now, with cases of armed banditry, kidnapping and other criminalities drastically reducing and I belief this good work will be sustained for the attainment of lasting peace,” Matawalle added.

He assured that his administration will not rest on its oars at ensuring the enthronement of peace and provision of more dividends of democracy to all Irrespective of any difference.