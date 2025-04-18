Market women in Warri, Delta State, on Friday, reportedly staged a surprise birthday celebration for a female police officer, identified as Mercy Uche, while she was on duty.

A video from the event showed the officer visibly emotional as drums and music filled the air, with traders dancing around her and spraying her with money in appreciation.

The celebration took place at a busy yet-to-be-identified road location, where Officer Uche was seen maintaining her post even as the festivities unfolded.

The celebration has drawn attention online, with many Nigerians taking to social media to commend the officer’s character and the traders’ kind gesture.