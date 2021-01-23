An explosion has occurred at a gas plant in Agbor Ika South Local Government Area of Delta state

The gas plant went up in flames last night razing some buildings, killing an unconfirmed number of persons and injuring many others who are seeking medical attention

No one is yet to ascertain the cause of the inferno at the time of this report but fire fighters are currently trying to put out the fire…

The Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa is expected to visit the site of the incident this morning.