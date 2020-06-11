Football will return in England next week and Manchester United, Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to combine a new midfield pair of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes when action resumes.

Man United signed Fernandes from Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon in January while Pogba was out injured



Both men have not played together before the season was suspended due to the corona virus outbreak in March

Manager Solskjaer is now ready to play the French man in a new number 10 position along with the Portuguese import

Solskjaer will have the opportunity to test out his new-look midfield when they play Tottenham in the first Premier League back next Friday.