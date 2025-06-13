The Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials have begun regulating the use of pedestrian bridges in Lagos.

On Friday KAI officials arrested one Mr Morufudeen Idowu – 52yrs, who claimed to be a Canadian returnee for crossing the Expressway at Ojota.

According to one of the officials, Mr Idowu resisted arrest and in the process assaulted one of its personnel who accosted him.

He inflicted bodily injuries on the KAI officer.

Mr Idowu has been taken into custody at the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps office in Oshodi, and will be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant Laws of the State.