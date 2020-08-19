Former President Jonathan Goodluck Jonathan has met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the villa in Abuja.

The former president and special envoy disclosed that the judicial arm of the government in Mali has been sorted out with the reconstitution of the constitutional court and the filling of vacancies in the supreme court.

He was in the country last week for meetings with political and religious leaders, ambassadors of the United States, France, Russia, Germany and others.

On his part, President Buhari, who also visited Bamako last month, thanked his predecessor for what he calls the stamina displayed in resolving the crisis.