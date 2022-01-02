Makinde mourns Olubadan of Ibadanland, says he was a great exemplar in royalty

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed shock over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, describing him as an exemplar in royalty.

Makinde stated that the demise of the royal icon, who he described as a great leader of his people and an exemplary royal father, was painful despite his old age, adding that his wisdom and wealth of experience would be sorely missed.

The governor expressed his condolences to the immediate family of the Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council and all Ibadan indigenes as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that Kabiyesi gave his all to see that Ibadanland is developed and took its pride of place as one of the major cities in Africa.