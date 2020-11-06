Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the Steering Committee for the Oyo State Development Plan 2021-2040.

The committee is made up of 27 seasoned professionals and the governor.

The governor disclosed this in a series of tweets on Friday.

Governor Makinde said the Oyo State Development Plan 2021-2040 is a long-term plan that looks beyond his administration. He added that his administration also incorporated a medium-term Sectorial Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

He said the development plan rests on four pillars: Economic Development Pillar, Human Capital and Social Development Pillar, Infrastructure Development Pillar and Physical Planning and Sustainable Environment Pillar.

It is a strategic document that will provide policy direction for the Oyo State government.

“Since we assumed office last year, we’ve been working with our campaign manifesto, the Road Map to Accelerated Development 2019-2023.

“In addition, we also have the Central Working Committee and 28 Technical Working groups with over 300 seasoned professionals and bureaucrats (state and non-state actors).

“Also, we have 30 technical resource persons with 25 Professors and 5 Associate Professors to serve as experts to the technical working groups. Finally, we have 7 independent reviewers,” the governor said.