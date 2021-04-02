The Los Angeles Police has said it will need the permission of 15-time golf major winner, Tiger Woods, before investigations about his Car crash are made public.

Los Angeles County Sheriff, Alex Villa-neva said a cause has been determined and the investigation is concluded, but cannot release details without the permission of the people involved in the collision.

Woods returned to his Florida home from hospital earlier this month, saying he would work on “getting stronger every day”.

The former world number one, who was recovering from a back surgery at the time of his accident, was found unconscious, with his face and chin covered in blood at the scene.

The police said there is no evidence Woods had been impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.