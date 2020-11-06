Justice Doris Okuwobi has adjourned proceedings in the last month’s shooting of protesters who gathered peacefully at the Lekki tollgate to Tuesday next week.

The adjournment is to allow lawyer for the #EndSARS protesters, Adesina Ogunlana, viewed the full footage of activities at the toll gate on the day of the shooting.

The Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company, Yomi Omomuwasan, had tendered the video clips, through his counsel, Rotimi Seriki.

He had testified on Tuesday that the surveillance camera stopped recording at 8pm that night.

Justice Okuwobi had ruled earlier today that the whole footage will be played in full and not a portion. But the panel watched over four hours of the recording with sixteen more hours to go, and even stretched it’s time of closing to another hour.

This led to an adjournment, before which lawyers on all sides including the NBA observer team, had made arguments over the need to save time as against Mr Ogunlana’s request to watch the whole video.

In her ruling, the retired judge ordered the LCC counsel to make copies of the footage available to Mr Ogunlana, so that the panel can focus on the relevant portion at the next adjourned date.