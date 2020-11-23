Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the ongoing construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port would commence commercial activities in 2022.

Mr Amaechi said this while inspecting the ongoing project at Itoke, Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos State.

He said that he was impressed with the pace of the work so far, adding that he hopes that the contractor would keep to the terms of agreement.

“There are basically about four sea ports under PPP arrangement, the Lekki sea port, Bonny Deep sea port, Warri Deep sea port, then the Ibom Deep sea Port which the Akwa-Ibom government is handling and we believe that before 2022 it should have nearly be completed.”

He however, said that rail would be connected to the port.

Mr Du Ruogang, the CEO of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, the concessionaire said the firm would put necessary measures in place to ensure the commencement date of 2022.

“You have my words that we will complete the construction of Terminal before 2022, I know that Covid19 brought a lot of challenges to all of us but I have confidence in my team to achieve the target ahead.”