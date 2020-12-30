Former Federal Lawmaker Shehu Sani has asked Northern youths to be more concerned about the need to fight banditry bedevilling the region rather than focusing on Bishop Mathew Kukah’s recent criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Senator stressed that Mr. Kukah was not the North’s problem, but bandits and terrorists who had rendered so many people homeless and refugees in their own country.

Mr. Sani said this after some Northern youths and other groups called for the arrest and prosecution of Bishop Kukah over his Christmas message to Nigerians, where he accused the administration of President Buhari of nepotism and maladministration.

Shehu wrote via his Twitter: “My Dear Northern Youths; leave the Kukah in Sokoto and fight the Bandits in your shokoto.”