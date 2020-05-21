The Coordinator of League of Imams and Alfas in South West, Edo and Delta States, Iskeel Awwal has appealed to Governors of the states to open religious centres to allow Nigerians pray without compromising the required

guidelines provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

He made this known in Abeokuta while calling for opening of the Eid prayer ground to allow Muslims in all the Eight States under his watch to observe the traditional Congregational prayer.

He noted that imams and Alfas will comply with the usage of facemasks, social distancing and application of hand sanitizers before entering their respective mosques if permitted.