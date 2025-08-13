Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has visited Banga, Sakajiki and Kuryar Madaro communities that were attacked by armed bandits in Kaura Namoda local government area of the State....

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has visited Banga, Sakajiki and Kuryar Madaro communities that were attacked by armed bandits in Kaura Namoda local government area of the State.

Scores of locals were killed, many injured and others kidnapped by the invaders during the attack a few weeks ago.

The Governor who led a powerful delegation comprises of his deputy Mani mumuni, Secretary to the state Government Abubakar Nakwada among other top government functionaries were at the affected communities to commisserate with the people over what he described as handiwork of enemies of peace.

The first community visited by the team is Banga, followed by Sakajiki then Kuryar Madaro, Kembarawa and Maguru.

The Governor while addressing the people enjoin them to accept the incident in good faith while assuring them of his administration continuous effort to address Insecurity.

Governor Lawal said he is leaving no stone unturned in the quest for lasting peace across the State.

“We are here to commiserate with you over the attack you experienced from bandits, my prayer is that God should comfort you all and heal those injured and also grant safe return to those in captivity”

” As a responsible Government, we are doing all our best to Make banditry a history in the state and Allah’s grace it shall come to pass”

” I pray for God to expose those behind killings and kidnapping for ransom in our state. Those that are even happy when people are killed because of their political interest may they also not see peace “.

Dr. Lawal further urge the people to intensify for the return of peace in all troubled areas.

” I urge you to make it a duty to always pray for an quick end to the activities of criminal elements, their sponsors, collaborators and those celebrating killings of innocent citizens and abduction ” Gov. Lawal urges citizens.

” May Allah expose them publicly and for those celebrating bandits attack for political reasons, May they not smell that position they are craving for “Gov. Lawal Said.

” For us, we placed safely of our citizens first than any other thing”.

“We must go spiritual over this unholy act of killings and kidnapping” Gov. Lawal added.

Traditional rulers and Some of the locals in the affected communities thanked the governor for the condolence visit and assured him of their Loyalty and continued support.

They again promised to continue to support his administration in its efforts to developing the Zamfara.