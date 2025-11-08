The Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Iseyin campus has been thrown into mourning after a 200-level student of the Department of Agricultural Economics was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Iseyin town. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The tragedy sparked outrage among stud...

The Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Iseyin campus has been thrown into mourning after a 200-level student of the Department of Agricultural Economics was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Iseyin town.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The tragedy sparked outrage among students, who took to the streets in protest, demanding justice for the deceased.

The unrest prompted the university management to close the Iseyin campus for two weeks.

Confirming the development, the university Registrar, Mrs. Olayinka Balogun, stated in an official release that the temporary suspension of academic activities was approved in response to the incident.

The statement reads: “The Management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ( LAUTECH), Ogbomoso deeply regrets to announce the tragic passing of a 200 Level student of the Department of Agricultural Economics, who was fatally wounded by a hit- and – run driver in Iseyin.

“This heartbreaking incident has cast a shadow over our University Community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

“In light of this grievous loss, and in recognition of the emotional toll it has taken on our students and staff, the University Management has approved a two-week suspension of academic activities at the Iseyin Campus, effective immediately.

“Consequently, all students in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources are to proceed on a two-week break.

“While students will be expected back in their classrooms on Monday, 24th November, 2025 when academic activities resume, officers on essential services who may be required to be on duty will be informed in the usual manner.

“We urge all students to remain safe, support one another, and honour the memory of their departed colleague”.