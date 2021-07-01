Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) made a no-case submission before the high court sitting on Thursday in Kaduna State.

Lead counsel to the IMN, Femi Falana said this was made due to the absence of sufficient evidence against the leader of the IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat.

Meanwhile 15 witnesses were presented by the Kaduna state Government.

The high court judge has now set 28th July 2021 for ruling.

Sheikh Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat are standing trial on charges bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others.