The Nigerian Senate has approved the conference committee report on the Petroleum Industry Bill retaining 3 percent operating cost to the host communities.

The report was approved after the Senate Leader , Senator Abdullahi Yahaya moved for its consideration.

While presenting the report, Senator Abudullahi said the conference committee adopted the version of the Upper legislative Chamber.

However, South South lawmaker , Seriake Dickson had earlier raised a point of order to counter the decision of the Committee but was immediately turned down by the President of the Senate .

The Senate and House of Representatives passed different versions of the bill on the 1st of 2021 which led to the setting up of a conference committee.