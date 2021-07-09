Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu along with some members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly have visited five injured soldiers at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

The soldiers who were hospitalised at the Intensive Care Unit of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi suffered various degrees of injury following their fierce encounter with bandits three days ago at Marke, along Kebbi Zamfara border.

The governor was accompanied on the sympathy visit by the Deputy Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Mohammad Buhari Aliero, Majority Leader, Faruk Aliyu Nassarawa and some members of the House.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, Governor Bagudu said he is in the hospital along with some members of the State Assembly to visit soldiers of the Special forces serving in Kebbi State who were wounded in a very brave and courageous engagement with bandits in Zamfara two days ago.

‘ The incident also involves lost of lives of a number of soldiers who also killed numerous bandits.

Advertisement

The Governor condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff and all those who lost their loved ones in the attack .

He also called for prayers and support to the gallant soldiers against the bandits as he call on the general public to appreciate the effort of the federal government and the security agencies in the ongoing fight against banditry in Nigeria.

Special prayers were held in honor of the wounded victims and those who lost their lives in the attack.