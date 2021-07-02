The Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Amotekun Corps has arrested no fewer than 400 cows in its ongoing “Operation Clean up” in the state.

The state Commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Akure the state capital.

He said the arrest of the cows was possible with the support of local hunters.

He stated that the directive of the state government that all local government chairmen should set up a vigilante system has been yielding results.

On the newly recruited over 500 men into the corps, Adeleye disclosed that by the first week of July the new recruits will be dispatched to their various duty posts in all the local government areas in the state.