The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has responded to a fatal accident involving a cyclist and a heavily laden truck (registration number BDG 610 YA) at Alausa Bus Stop, near ‘Radio’ on Kudirat Abiola Way, along Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja.

According to a statement by LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, preliminary investigations revealed that the cyclist was attempting a manoeuvre from Kudirat Abiola Way towards Obafemi Awolowo Way when he collided with the moving truck.

During the incident, he lost control, struck his head forcefully on the pavement, and died instantly.

Eyewitnesses reported that the cyclist was using an earpiece and engaged in a phone conversation at the time, leading to a critical lapse in concentration on the busy expressway.

LASTMA officers arrived swiftly at the scene to secure the area, ensure the safety of other road users, and manage the traffic flow.

Officers from the Alausa Police Division were immediately notified and took over the scene, transporting the deceased’s body to the mortuary at the General Hospital, Ikeja.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, emphasised the importance of strict adherence to road safety measures.

He urged cyclists to wear appropriate protective gear and avoid any distractions, particularly contesting the right of way with motor vehicles.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time. We urge all cyclists to remain alert and properly equipped whenever using public roads,” he stated.

LASTMA reiterated its commitment to ensuring safer roads across Lagos State.