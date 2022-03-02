Lassa fever: Edo govt confirms 136 persons affected by outbreak

The Edo state government has expressed concern about the recent increase in the number of confirmed cases of Lassa fever in the state, which has claimed the lives of several persons.

The commissioner for health, Obehi Akoria, told journalists after the state executive council meeting on Wednesday that 136 people had been infected, with a fatality rate of 13%.

The new outbreak, according to her, is widespread throughout the Etsako West and Esan West local government regions of the state.

She further stated that concentrated efforts and steps had been implemented in order to prevent the sickness from spreading further.