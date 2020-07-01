The Lagos State Government has warned private school owners to desist from conducting lessons for students, as it is still unsafe to do so.

The Lagos State Government, through its quality control office at the ministry of education, has been monitoring schools that might be defaulting.

Officials of the state ministry of education say government will ensure that the guidelines for school reopening are strictly adhered to, before teaching can take place.

Following closure of schools, which has been on for more than 3 months, there have been reactions to how students are able to continue to learn in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

From online learning to catching up on television and radio channels for lessons, students are adapting to the new way of getting educated in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But some parents are worried that some children might be left behind.

The State Government says it will ensure that teachers upgrade their skills, so that no child is left behind in getting educated.

Recently, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU claimed that public schools and universities are not ready for the new normal, which is online teaching.