As part of activities for the forthcoming Teachers Merit Award, the Lagos State Government has organised a retreat to further improve the capacity of the semi-finalists for the grand finale scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 30th March 2020.

The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, commended the participants for scaling through the screening process until the semi-final stage.

Mrs. Adefisayo stressed that, in a bid to ensure participants are selected on merit, the State Government nominated a committee of professionals in the private sector to manage the screening process and select the best candidate.

The Commissioner added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be presenting cars to winners as promised by his administration.

She encouraged the teachers to uphold the prestige of the profession and ensure that they maximise the opportunities of the retreat to learn new skills that will enhance productivity and better service delivery in the profession.

Advertisement

The Chairman, Nomination Committee for the Teachers Merit Award, Mrs. Lai Koiki, stated that teachers play major roles in the transformation of Lagos State as they are saddled with the responsibility of moulding the children for a better future.

She commended the Lagos State Government for identifying the need to appreciate teachers and motivate them for better performance.